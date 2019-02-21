Search PW
Feb 21 @ 7:00 pm
In a Black History Month event, the Rose City Poets celebrate past and present African-American poets who have impacted poetry, with readings starting at 7 p.m.
Feb 21 @ 7:00 pm
Author D.J. Williams appears for the pre-release launch of his new book, “The Auctioneer” at 7 p.m.
Feb 21 @ 7:00 pm
Ari Seth Cohen discusses and signs “Advanced Love” at 7 p.m.
Feb 21 @ 7:00 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents Louie Cruz Beltran & His Latin Jazz Band at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, available on the website.
Feb 21 @ 7:00 pm
The club meets at 7 p.m., with speaker Dylan Hannon, curator of the Conservatory and tropical collections at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens discussing his travels in Columbia. The meeting is free[...]
