THURSDAY 2/28/19

The Alex Film Society presents the 1971 film “The French Connection” starring Gene Hackman at 7:30 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $17, $12 for society members. Call (818) 243-2539 or visitalextheatre.org.

FRIDAY 3/1/19

Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, presents baritone David Castillo and mezzo-soprano Peabody Southwell in the concert, “The Passion of McQueen,” a staged performance of a new opera in development, inspired by couture designer Alexander McQueen’s life, with libretto by William Nedved and music by fashion designer Kentaro Kameyama, starting at 8 p.m. Diana Wyenn directs. Tickets are $20 to $35. Call (626) 683-6801 or visit bostoncourtpasadena.org.

SATURDAY 3/2/19

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, presents its production of the Tennessee Williams classic, “The Glass Menagerie,” opening at 8 p.m. Saturday and continuing through April 26. It’s the story of an innocuous visit from a potential suitor that unsettles the Wingfield family matriarch Amanda, who fiercely protects her adult children from the harshness of others. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 356-3121 or visit anoisewithin.org.

SUNDAY 3/3/19

Castle Green Wedding and Event Open House, 99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, a one-stop shop for wedding and event needs offers the opportunity to meet with vendors including florists, bakers, caterers, coordinators, photographers, lighting experts and other wedding and event professionals, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $10, at the gate or at castlegreen.com.

MONDAY 3/4/19

The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, offers a self-directed art workshop, providing a supportive environment for creating art in watercolor, graphite, pastels and other media, meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, continuing Mondays through April 22. Cost is $50, or $40 for members. Call (626) 821-4623 or visit arboretum.org.

TUESDAY 3/5/19

The winter term of the Masters Series at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, with the theme “Exploring Motion Pictures,” closes Tuesday. Tuesday’s discussion is “Novels to the Screen,” as writer, director and novelist Beverly Olevin discusses her own experience with getting a novel turned into a film. It runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $15. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

WEDNESDAY 3/6/19

Sommelier Brad Owen presents a discussion and tasting of the wines of Burgundy, France from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Cost is $105, $90 for members. Register at huntington.org/calendar.

THURSDAY 3/7/19

Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, who won a Grammy Award for “Walking in Memphis,” performs at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $38 to $58. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.