Southern California native Shawn Jones, who along with his band will be playing Friday at the Arcadia Blues Club, has established himself over the past 25 years as a force in the world of blues rock.

Jones is a past winner of the Southern California Blues Society’s Battle of the Blues Bands, and he’s received rave reviews from as far away as Europe, where several tours have gained him legions of new fans.

Jones learned his craft close to home, as a youngster listening to his father singing and playing guitar. His guitar and vocal virtuosity blossomed as time passed, leading to Jones and his band performing some 200 shows a year around the country and in Europe.

Jones and company have released five studio albums and one live disc. His recent UK tour on the same bill as Robert Cray led to huge CD sales, and the onstage energy generated at his shows reels in new fans wherever the band plays.

Jones has also shared the bill with stars of the craft including B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Bonamassa, Leon Russell and many others.

Check him out at shawnjonesmusic.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.