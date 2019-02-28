Family Fundraiser

Walk for Kids helps raise money for families at Ronald McDonald House

Participating in the annual Pasadena Walk for Kids is a great way to support one of Pasadena’s most renowned charities— the Ronald McDonald House of Southern California. The home provides free, long-term stays to families of children undergoing extended treatments for a wide array of illnesses, enabling parents and siblings to provide active support and love to hospitalized kids.

This year’s Walk will be held on Sunday, April 7 at Pasadena’s Central Park, located at 275 S. Raymond Ave. But early registration is being encouraged by an impressive and rare prize opportunity: the chance to win seats for 16 people in a Staples Center luxury box during an upcoming 2018-19 season Los Angeles Clippers basketball game.

Those interested in winning the lavish VIP treatment must register by noon this Friday, March 1, at walkforkids.org/site/TR?fr_id=1228&pg=entry/.

The House is hoping to raise $165,000 of its annual $2.25 million budget with the April event, and registration is $25 per individual adult, with a suggested fundraising goal of $500 per entrant. Groups can also register as teams, and every penny raised remains with the Pasadena Ronald McDonald House to help families dealing with local hospitals.

The Walk for Kids will kick off at 8 a.m. April 7 with registration and activities, before a 9 a.m. opening ceremony and the official start of the walk at 9:15 a.m. Those unable to attend can still register and raise funds as a Virtual Walker of the event. Visit rmhcsc.org.

Wondrous Weddings

Castle Green hosts an open house for engaged couples on Sunday

Castle Green has long been one of Pasadena’s most exclusive and romantic hotspots. It’s also one of the Crown City’s top locations for engaged couples to stage their wedding photo shoots and even their actual ceremonies.

That’s why the Castle is the place to be for impending newlyweds from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, when it hosts its annual Wedding and Event Open House at 99 S. Raymond Ave. It is a great way to meet top-notch vetted vendors in a relaxed, fun environment that is perfect for both simple sophisticated weddings or lavish extravaganzas in one of the most historic landmarks of Pasadena.

Call (626) 793-0359 or visit castlegreen.com.

Viva La Revolution

Local writer/filmmaker Patricia Cunliffe to offer multimedia presentation

The Pueblo Revolt in 1680 might have been one of the most unexpected days in the colonial history of North America, but it has also become one of the most forgotten. Centered around multiple tribes of indigenous peoples led by a Native American named Po’Pay into banding together and chasing Spanish explorers away for 12 years, the revolt helped inspire future generations of Native Americans to maintain their traditions, religions and languages when other settlers inevitably arrived.

Altadena-based writer and filmmaker Patricia Cunliffe, a frequent contributing writer in Pasadena Weekly, has been working for years on a documentary about this unexpected occasion. During Pasadena’s latest ArtNight from 6 to 10 p.m. next Friday, March 8, Cunliffe will deliver a special presentation called “Revolt in America 96 Years Before the American Revolution,” about the revolt and her efforts to commemorate it in the Humanities Wing of the Pasadena Central Library, located at 285 E. Walnut St.

Cunliffe will display four art pieces with depictions of the Pueblo Revolt and will project B-rolls of raw footage from the work-in-progress film, including depictions of ruins, Indian dances, Catholic religious rituals and terrain. Paintings, video projections, music, finished edited sequences will all be screened in the library’s Donald R. Wright Auditorium, while two display cases will be filled with items from New Mexico, the territory where the revolt occurred.

For a full rundown of ArtNight Pasadena events, visit artnightpasadena.org.