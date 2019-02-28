A federal judge on Monday sentenced former Pasadena police Lt. Vasken Gourdikian to one year and one day in prison for selling weapons without a federal firearms license.

US District Judge Stephen V. Wilson also fined Gourdikian $10,000 but dismissed a charge that Gourdikian lied on a federal form.

Gourdikian will begin serving the sentence in June. The extra day on the sentence allows Gourdikian the opportunity to receive a 15 percent reduction in his sentence for good behavior. According to federal sentencing guidelines, he will likely serve 10 months.

His lawyer, Mark Werksman said he expects him to serve less than seven months behind bars, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

The courtroom was packed Monday with Gourdikian’s supporters and family members.

Wilson said the sentence was sufficient, based on the crime.

“It is more than adequate to serve as a deterrent to others,” the judge said from the bench.

Gourdikian sold hundreds of weapons on Calguns.net, a website for gun advocates, including off-roster weapons, which only police officers can purchase without a federal firearms license.

Gourdikian sought probation, claiming he had an addiction to collecting firearms.

In a tearful statement to the court, Gourdikian said he lost control.

“I would often tell my sons and others over the years to be careful of choices you make and not to engage in anything to an excess and yet somehow I allowed myself to become fixated and engrossed in the behavior that is a dire consequence,” Gourdikian said. “As such, I have lost a meaningful career. My professional reputation and public trust, I lost my way, your honor. I allowed what I thought was a hobby to get the better of me, but it was a mistake of the heart and of the mind.”

In February 2017, agents with the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) obtained a warrant to search Gourdikian’s Sierra Madre home, seizing 57 weapons.

Gourdikian was placed on paid administrative leave, collecting more than $191,000 until he resigned following his indictment in March.

The incident rocked the Pasadena Police Department, ending Gourdikian’s promising career. It also changed policy and was one of the factors that led to the retirement of former Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez.