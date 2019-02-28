‘UNJUST AND UNMERCIFUL’

I was not really a fan of Sheriff Baca and I’m not a fan of the Sheriff’s Department. I think the sheriff in any case should be an appointed department head not an independent elected. I understand the history, but it’s just not working in our modern world.

That said, as I often pointed out to staff, something was clearly wrong with Sheriff Baca his last five or so years in office. He was no longer quick on his feet, his personality, even his facial expression, changed. He was no longer upbeat and no longer forward looking or reformist in how he ran the department. He just didn’t seem to be there. Many staff agreed that he seemed a bit kookie. I think it’s pretty clear the undersheriff was running things and had a clear mind.

Looking back, he must have been suffering from and attempting to hide his Alzhiemer’s for some time. If you have dementia, can you lie? Can you actually aid in your own defense effectively?

I’m a progressive, but the bedrock of all progressive thought must be justice tempered with understanding and mercy. I don’t think Sheriff Baca was in clear possession of his faculties when these things happened and I think both his conviction and any sentence are profoundly unjust and unmerciful.

~ STEVE LAMB

ALTADENA

KEEP IT TO YOURSELF

Do you enjoy this freezing cold weather we are having this winter in Southern California due to the season change? Would you rather be indoors cuddled under a blanket with the heat on than to go out in these freezing temperatures and get your errands done, etc.? What about your precious feet? How are they? Don’t the ever get cold?

Well, I’ll tell you what! Mine sure do! Very much! They freeze! That is one reason why I am starting a “sock” ministry called “the feet of peace.” To warm each sole I come in contact with and pray over them.

Beside this point, I am writing this article because I am passionate about people who have colds and coughs and flus and that go out in public and are contagious and spread their symptoms to others who are well. That really irritates me and makes me very upset because of a situation of the past with my sick mother who suffered greatly with bone cancer and didn’t want me to be around her when I had a cold or cough. She told me to stay home and nurse my cold back to health and not to “spread” my “cooties.” That was the right thing to do!

I believe everyone should do what my mom taught me (everywhere). It would be beneficial if everyone would nurse their colds and flus and get better before going to work or school or church, etc. We would have less people spreading their sickness and everyone would be better off. I understand that a lot of people are having financial difficulties and it forces them to work when they are ill; however, I wanted to bring up this point nevertheless. Let us be more considerate of others and take better care of ourselves and take our vitamin C and our vitamin D and get sunshine during this flu season and if we have to get our flu shots than let’s get them and wash our hands frequently with hand sanitizer and if we have the flu then:

• Stay home and get plenty of rest. Mind your flu manners.

• Drink plenty of fluids. Make sure you get more liquids.

• Treat aches and fever … got fever?

• Take care of your cough.

• Breathe in steam.

• Sit in a steamy bathroom.

• Run the humidifier.

• Try a lozenge

Remember, the flu season can vary from October to activity peaking in December and February with activity that can last as late as May.

If a person gets the flu and it turns into pneumonia, the pneumonia is considered a bacterial infection and the person can even die. To prevent the flu it is important to exercise, to eat a healthy diet, to wash hands frequently, get a humidifier, keep moving, cut back on calories, get sleep, and also get the flu shot. According to the King James version of the Bible, it says in 3 John 1:2, “I wish above all things that you may prosper and be in health, even as your soul prospers.”

I hope this has encouraged you to want to be well and stay well and not pass your sickness to others.

~ DESIREE CARLA LAUTMAN

VIA EMAIL

LETTERS WANTED:

Send letters to kevinu@pasadenaweekly.com. For news tips and information about happenings and events, contact Kevin at the address above or call (626) 584-1500, ext. 115. Contact Deputy Editor André Coleman at andrec@pasadenaweekly.com and at ext. 114.

UzpfSTk5OTk2NjA0OToxMDIxMzc1OTQ3Mzk1MzMwOA/ UzpfSTk5OTk2NjA0OToxMDIxMzc1OTQ3Mzk1MzMwOA/UzpfST5OTk2NjA0OToxMDIxMzc1OTQ3Mzk1MzMwOA/

– DONALD MCBAIN

THOUSAND OAKS

THE GREEN NEW DEAL

I’m a 24-year-old software engineer, and I am concerned that our country does not consider its citizen’s lives a priority.

Not long ago the United Nations told the world that we have 12 years to rid our civilization of fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic climate disaster.

How do our political leaders choose to respond to this call for action? It seems they see two choices: 1) follow the president, who does not believe in the vast majority of scientists who have dedicated their entire lives toward the subject matter, in saying that climate change isn’t real, or 2) follow Nancy Pelosi and a neoliberal agenda in proposing a committee with no authority to make real actions just to, at the surface, appeal to the masses.

However, it turns out that there is a less supported yet substantially better option. We have leaders in our country, leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have created a resolution to drafted a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress.

The Green New Deal has the opportunity to create millions of green jobs, rid ourselves of fossil fuels and become a world leader in green energy exports. The Green New Deal is our best shot at saving our species, all the while acting as a massive economic stimulus.

At the time of this writing, Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution had 10 supporters in Congress. If we are to move forward as a country and as a species, we need Congress members everywhere to support this action, Congress members such as our very own Rep. Judy Chu.

I wonder what side of the coin she will be on.

– SAM BERNDT

PASADENA

THE TIME IS NOW

It’s time to change the discourse about climate change. We’re facing devastating consequences due to climate change. I support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress. We need a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds. Congress members should support this resolution.

– RAUL ANORVE

LOS ANGELES

LETTERS WANTED:

Send letters to kevinu@pasadenaweekly.com. To share news tips and information about happenings and events, contact Kevin at the address above or call (626) 584-1500, ext. 115. Contact Deputy Editor André Coleman by writing to andrec@pasadenaweekly.com or calling (626) 584-1500, ext. 114.