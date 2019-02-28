As of Monday, 4,016 days after the war in Afghanistan ended …

2,228American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

1.5 square miles is all that ISIS controls in Syria, according to CNN. The group has been on its last legs before and recovered.

3 people were killed in Baghdad on Tuesday when a bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying construction workers, according to Fox News.

280 Iraqi detainees were turned over to the Iraq government by Syrian Democratic Forces last week, according to the Saudi Gazette.