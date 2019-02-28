The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band playing at The Rose Friday night, was formed in 1999 by a group of well-rounded pro musicians with a love of vocal harmonies and a locker full of respect for one of the greatest rock bands in music history.

The group worked for months to nail down a long list of Eagles songs, then set out to take the country by storm. Since then, The Long Run has thrilled audiences nationwide, with its note-perfect renditions of Eagles hits.

The Long Run has succeeded, now regarded as the top Eagles tribute band in the country, with shows lined up for months in advance.

Visit thelongrun.net.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $19.50. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.