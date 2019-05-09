District 4 Pasadena City Councilman Gene Masuda will be seeking a third term on the Pasadena City Council.

In other City Hall news, District 1 Councilman Tyron Hampton was named vice mayor, replacing Councilman John Kennedy in that position. He will serve as vice mayor until December 2020.

The vice mayor is a rotating position. Unlike the mayor, which is a citywide elected position, the vice mayor is selected by the council. Hampton was unanimously chosen by Mayor Terry Tornek and his fellow council members in December. Before coming to the council in 2015, Hampton served two years as a member of the Pasadena Board of Education.

Masuda, a strong supporter of public education, served as board member of the Pasadena Educational Foundation, which raises millions of dollars for the Pasadena Unified School District.

Masuda first unsuccessfully ran for the City Council in 2007 against incumbent Steve Haderlein. In 2011, he pulled off an upset victory over Jill Fosselman — who was endorsed by every member of the City Council — after Haderlein stepped down.

Masuda ran unopposed in 2015. Since coming to the council, Masuda has successfully advocated for pension reforms and halting mansionization.

In a statement announcing his intentions to run again, Masuda pointed to his record of “working to fight overdevelopment and traffic in order to maintain the character and beauty of residential neighborhoods.”

Masuda and his wife Joanne moved to Pasadena in 1985 with his two sons. His parents, Sam and Alice, were among thousands of Japanese Americans interned and held in separate “relocation centers” shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor brought the United States into World War II.

The family reunited in Boyle Heights, where Masuda grew up.

Masuda’s district is based in East Pasadena and includes upper and lower Hastings Ranch, Daisy-Willa, Eaton Blanche, Eaton Wash, Eaton Canyon Wash, parts of Orange Grove, Fox Ridge/Canyon Close, Loma Vista, Sierra Madre Villa and Victory Rose.