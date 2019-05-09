2,245

American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

735

former federal prosecutors from every presidential administration since Eisenhower signed a letter claiming President Trump would have been prosecuted for obstruction of justice if he were not president.

8

suspects were arrested in Indonesia on Monday as part of plot to stage a series of bombings to coincide with elections this month, according to Reuters.

44

workers in Baghdad were released on Monday after a 9-member gang kidnapped them and demanded hefty payments from their relatives, according to The Associated Press.