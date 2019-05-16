An estimated 10,000 fans are expected to gather at the Rose Bowl Saturday for the finish of the Amgen Tour of California bicycle race.

Riders in the women’s competition are expected to arrive at noon, followed by riders in the men’s race at 1:10 p.m.

The race kicked off with three-time World Champion Peter Sagan claiming his 17th California stage win by a wheel over USA Cycling National Team’s Travis McCabe, according to the Amgen Tour of California website.

Sagan and McCabe were neck and neck as they began Stage 2 of the race.

“We will see here day by day how it’s going …,” said Sagan on the website. “I had stopped [winning] for one year, last year I didn’t win, but I am very happy that I could catch another one. If I can continue like this, it’s gonna be nice to hold some record here in the [Amgen] Tour of California.”

By the time they finish in Pasadena, cyclists will have traversed more than 750 miles through 13 host cities from Sacramento to Pasadena in the elite professional cycling race.

Cyclists will enter Pasadena via Arroyo Boulevard/Windsor Avenue and proceed southbound on Arroyo to Rosemont Avenue, where they will enter the Rose Bowl area and proceed to and finish along West Drive, adjacent to the iconic stadium.

The Amgen Tour is considered a prep event for the 2,200-mile, 21-day Tour de France, providing spectators with a preview of some of the competition for that event.

Riders started Stage 1 in Sacramento and proceeded from Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe in Stage 2, before crossing through Stockton to Morgan Hill in Stage 3. In Stage 4 cyclists competed from the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to Morro Bay and then from Pismo Beach to Ventura in Stage 5. The home stretch takes riders from Ontario to Mt. Baldy and finally from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.

Several streets in West Pasadena impacted by the race will be closed for the finish from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Some streets around the Rose Bowl recreation loop will be closed to all traffic by 8 p.m. on Friday.

The Rose Bowl loop will remain closed following the conclusion of the race through 9 p.m. Saturday, for the first-ever Rose Pedal, an open-streets bike ride, sponsored by the Rose Bowl Stadium.

On event day only call (626) 397-4141 for information about street closures and parking. Additional information about the Amgen Tour of California, including public access maps, can be found online at visitpasadena.com/events/amgen-tour-california.