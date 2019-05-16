Blazing blues-rock guitarist and vocalist Coco Montoya steps up and delivers Saturday night at Arcadia Blues Club.

The Alligator Records artist is on tour in support of his latest release, “Hard Truth.”

The guitar ace was taught by Albert Collins, “The Master of the Telecaster,” then honed his skills with a decade on the road with blues great John Mayall. He is known for his hard-edged music style, grinding out memorable songs, fueled by his forceful, melodic guitar playing and passionate vocals. The monster player with a dynamic live show has recorded three albums on Alligator Records, starting in 2000. Songs on the new disc range from red-hot rockers to soul-baring ballads and intense, slow blues.

Visit cocomontoyaband.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.