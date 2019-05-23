The multi-faceted rock band Crew 52 takes the stage Saturday at The Mixx in Pasadena.

The band blends influences of rock, pop, blues, jazz and country into a rock-solid show. All members boast long careers and performing with some of the greats of the music business.

Guitarist-vocalist Michael Stanton, a San Francisco native, has played with numerous stars, including the Grateful Dead, and has played in various s films, TV shows and commercials.

Keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist James Morgan has also played with a long list of artists, including his father, David Morgan of Three Dog Night, and serves as pianist in the Cal State Northridge jazz band.

Bassist Matt Bragg grew up in the LA music scene and has worked with the likes of Bill Withers, Tom Scott and The Whispers. He has performed on several television shows.

Drummer David Chuchian is also a veteran of the local music scene, having worked with a variety of well-known artists.

Visit thecrew52.com. — John Sollenberger

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 500-0021 or visit themixxclub.com.