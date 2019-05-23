Blues-based guitarist and singer-songwriter Nick Schnebelen, a native of Kansas City, Missouri known for going full bore in shows and recordings, pays a visit Saturday night to Big Mama’s Rib Shack in Pasadena.

Schnebelen came to fame as part of Kansas City’s Trampled Under Foot band, formed in 2004. The group won the 2008 International Blues Challenge competition, and the guitarist was singled out for the Albert King Award for best guitarist in that competition.

Music is a family thing with him, with his mother, father, grandparents and siblings all working as professional musicians. He had relocated to Philadelphia in 1997, performing with his jam band, K-Floor, and later toured with the British band Buddahead.

After moving back to Kansas City, Schnebelen released a solo album, “Live in Kansas City” in 2017, and his latest release is a solo effort, “Crazy All By Myself,” released this year, featuring blues as well as several other styles.

Visit nickschnebelenkc.com. — John Sollenberger

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Big Mama’s Rib Shack, 1453 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $12 general admission, $20 for VIP seats. Visit pasadenablues.com.