Norton Simon Museum will retain two multimillion-dollar paintings lost to Nazis during World War II now that the US Supreme Court has declined to consider a lower court ruling allowing the Pasadena museum to keep the classic art.

Jewish art collector Jacques Goudstikker was forced to sell his 1,200- piece collection — including “Adam” and “Eve” by Lucas Cranach the Elder in 1530 — to the Germans at heavily reduced prices in 1940 before fleeing to the Netherlands after the Nazis invaded.

“We are pleased that the US Supreme Court denied plaintiff’s petition for review and finally put an end to this lawsuit,” said museum officials in a statement. “The unanimous decision of the Ninth Circuit is now final, confirming that the Norton Simon Art Foundation has proper title to these paintings. We look forward to continuing to display them to the public, as we have for nearly 50 years.’’

Goudstikker’s heir Marei Von Saher has waged a long court battle to get the paintings back. In 2006, the Dutch courts awarded her restitution of 202 paintings, but not those two.

The Norton Simon Foundation has argued that the title to the works passed out of Goudstikker’s family when the Dutch government restituted them in 1966 to George Stroganoff-Sherbatoff, an exiled Russian aristocrat who had laid claim to them. Stroganoff-Sherbatoff in turn sold the paintings to the American collector Norton Simon in 1971. The paintings have been appraised at around $24 million.

In 2007, federal proceedings in the US began, but the plaintiffs were hampered by a major stumbling block: Family members did not act in time to get the artwork back.

The Ninth Circuit ruled against Von Saher in August. In the court’s opinion, Judge M. Margaret McKeown wrote that in order for Von Saher to recover the set of works the court would have to invalidate an official act of the Dutch government which set a 1951 deadline for claimants to file for restoration of rights to works recovered after World War II.

Ruling on the Dutch post-war restitution system “would require making sensitive political judgments that would undermine international comity,” wrote the judge.