Despite implementation of several new safety measures, two more horses suffered injuries at Santa Anita Park racetrack and were euthanized, one on Friday, the other on Monday.

On Sunday Spectacular Music suffered an injury to his pelvis during his debut event at the track and was euthanized the following day.

On Friday, Commander Coli was euthanized shortly after he suffered a shoulder injury during training, according to the Los Angeles Times. The horse’s trainer was asked to vacate the stalls after the incident. No official reason was given for the request by track officials.

Since Dec. 26, 25 horses have been euthanized following injuries suffered at the track. The track closed after the 21st horse died in March and put new safety protocols in place, including banning race day medication, increasing transparency of veterinary records, further regulating approval for workouts, and increasing reviews of the track’s surface.

“Santa Anita’s new rules have slowed the bloodbath, and now the track is banning trainers whose actions lead to horses’ deaths — including the trainer for Commander Coil, who died on Friday,” said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “But two dead horses in three days proves that more must be done to end the training and veterinary practices that lead to broken bones.”

The track had gone through almost 7,000 timed workouts and race starts without a problem before the latest incidents, according to the Times.

Some experts believe the injuries have been caused by an extra hard track created by track officials in response to this year’s above average rainfall.

After every rainstorm, officials seal the track by tightly packing dirt to prevent the rain from oversaturating the running area, according to NBC News. But some experts believe the process makes the track too hard and unforgiving for animals that weigh more than a half-ton and run on spindly ankles.

The area experienced light rain both Saturday and Sunday, but it was not immediately known what impact that had on the track.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney opened an investigation into 22 of the deaths last month.