Double Play

South Pasadena Public Library hosts Baseball Author Night Doubleheader with writers Jason Turbow and Ron Rapoport next Thursday, June 6

All Star baseball authors Jason Turbow and Ron Rapoport will team up for an Author Night one-two punch at 7 p.m. next Thursday, June 6, at the South Pasadena Public Library Community Room. The potent lineup will make solid contact during the lively panel discussion on two of the season’s most timely hit books. Turbow and Rapoport will be joined by moderator Mark Langill, the team historian for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turbow will tell the rollicking tale of the Dodgers’ crazy 1981 season that’s colorfully documented in his “They Bled Blue: Fernandomania, Strike-Season Mayhem, and the Weirdest Championship Baseball Had Ever Seen.” During the discussion, Ron Rapoport will reveal the inside story of Ernie Banks, the first ballot Hall of Famer and All-Century shortstop who outslugged Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and Mickey Mantle in their prime in his most recent page-turner, “Let’s Play Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub, The Life of Ernie Banks.”

Turbow is the award-winning writer of “Dynastic, Bombastic, Fantastic” about Charley Finley’s Oakland A’s, “The Baseball Codes” that finally articulated and explored the often mysterious unwritten rules of the national pastime, and the audiobook “Baseball Forever!” narrated by Bob Costas.

Rapoport was a sports columnist for the Chicago Sun Times and spent several years with Banks trying to help him write an autobiography that was never finished. Ron also wrote for the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Daily News, and The Associated Press. He served as the sports commentator for NPR’s Weekend Edition for two decades and has written many other books about sports and entertainment. He lives in Santa Monica.

The free, fun event is ideal for baseball fans of all persuasions, including Dodgers fans still trying to get over the 2017 and 2018 World Series Blues.

The Library Community Room is located at 1115 El Centro St. Admission is free and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. No tickets or reservations are necessary, but space is limited. For more information please call the Library at (626) 403-7350.

Timeless Creativity

Contemporary Crafts Market returns to Pasadena Convention Center June 7-9

Local arts and crafts fans will have the chance to browse and shop to their heart’s content next weekend as the Contemporary Crafts Market (CCM) returns to the Pasadena Convention Center next Friday through Sunday, June 7-9. The market offers the chance to meet today’s modern masters, acclaimed artisans, and shop for all things handcrafted: fine furnishings, textiles, ceramics, jewelry, blown glass and more.

The market offers handcrafted items that are hard to find elsewhere. The three-day public, juried event will enable attendees to meet acclaimed artisans and discover the skill and timeless traditions infused into every item of functional, decorative and wearable art that is one-of-a-kind and made by hand.

“It’s the public demand for quality that fuels the success of this show,” says CCM founder and CEO Roy Helms. “They seek American-made, handcrafted beauty built to last. The Contemporary Crafts Market celebrates the new classics and the modern masters who created them. Skill and stories are carved, forged and woven into works of art. No wonder many artisans have their work exhibited at leading museums and galleries, including the Los Angeles County Musem of Art (LACMA) and the Smithsonian. Our show is 34 years old but creativity is timeless. This is a chance to reimagine fine craft, meet the makers and see their beautifully designed creations, in person. Magic happens when the human element is at hand.”

The Contemporary Crafts Market takes place from 10 am to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. at the Pasadena Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $8 at the door.

Visit craftsource.net.