Flintridge Center CEO, local commercial developer and longtime social activist Jaylene Moseley died Saturday, one day before her 70th birthday, following a battle with cancer.

Winner of multiple awards for her work in the community, Moseley also founded the J. L. Moseley Co., which developed and managed commercial real estate in Northwest Pasadena and Altadena.

“Jaylene ’s biggest legacy is the impact her work and her efforts had on community-driven change and policies,” said former Pasadena City Councilwoman Jacque Robinson-Baisley, a longtime friend. “She made it clear that it was never about her as an individual but us, as a community, especially those who needed that first, second or third chance to be successful.”

Before moving to Pasadena, Mosely grew up in Big Timber, Montana, population 1,000, and attended Montana State University, where she majored in music from 1967 to 1970. “I didn’t leave Montana until I was 20, when I decided to see all 50 states,” Moseley is quoted as saying in the book “Hometown Pasadena: The Insider’s Guide.”

“I worked when I needed money; I made it to 45 states in five years and then I ended up staying in California because I liked its diversity and progressive and creative people,” Moseley said. “I was just lucky in picking Pasadena.”

News of Moseley’s diagnosis was revealed last week in an email to her supporters.

“All of us have been touched in some way by Jaylene’s all-consuming dedication to making our community a place that is free from the cycles of violence and poverty, and it has been our honor and privilege to work beside her, and under her gentle leadership, in trying to make that dream a reality,” according to a statement issued by the center.

Moseley was involved in Pasadena and Altadena community affairs for more than 25 years. As president of the nonprofit Flintridge Center, she helped the community as it struggled with gang violence and the reintegration of prison parolees into society. Moseley served as the managing director of the center from 1986 through 2007.

In 2002, Moseley formed a coalition of students and residents to establish afterschool activities at John Muir High School. The effort let to the creation of Mustangs on the Move, consisting of 20 educational and enrichment programs.

Moseley was also a key part of then-Councilwoman Robinson-Baisley’s Vision 20/20 initiative, which prepared more than 200 high-risk and gang-affiliated individuals for construction trades.

Moseley’s numerous laurels for community leadership and sustainable development practices include a 2019 County of Los Angeles award for more than 30 years of dedicated service. In 2017, she was named the 41st Assembly District Woman of the Year, presented by Assemblyman Chris Holden, 29th Congressional District Woman of the Year Award from US Reo. Adam Schiff in 2008, and in 2003 the Ruby McKnight Williams Award, presented by the Pasadena NAACP.

Moseley is survived by her husband Alex Moseley, a local artist and craftsman.

Memorial services were pending at press time.

“She was a friend and mentor to not just me but countless others. My heartfelt condolences go out to Alex, the Flintridge Center family and every youth, young adult and person who deserved and earned the gifts of her heart through her work in the community. She is surely missed by all of us who love her.”