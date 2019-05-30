Pasadena District 1 City Councilman Tyron Hampton announced this week that he is running for re-election.

Hampton has filed a candidate intention statement with City Clerk Mark Jomsky.

Hampton was born and raised in Pasadena and graduated from John Muir High School where he met his wife Tara Gomez-Hampton. They have one daughter.

During his time on the council, Hampton, a small business owner, focused on quality-of-life issues in his district. He opposed the NFL playing in the Rose Bowl, and continues to maintain contact with his constituents by holding frequent community meetings and walking his district.

Hampton currently sits on the council’s Public Safety Committee and the Economic Development and Technology (EDTECH) Committee.

He also sat on an ad hoc committee formed by Mayor Terry Tornek to shore up plans to implement sales tax funds earmarked for the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD).