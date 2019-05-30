From the beginning, the band Venice, performing Saturday at The Rose in Pasadena, has rocked houses ranging from intimate theater shows to huge festivals all around the US and Europe.

The band’s sound, influenced by the culturally diverse communities of the beach town that gives it its name, is one that is at the same time familiar and fresh, with influences from classic rock and folk.

Venice, according to Wikipedia, was started in Venice in 1977 by cousins Michael Lennon and Kipp Lennon. Michael’s brother Mark joined the band in 1978, followed by Kipp’s brother Pat in 1980. Kipp and Pat are two of 11 siblings, and are younger brothers of the Lennon Sisters. Michael and Mark are two of 13 siblings.

Notable for tight harmonies, personal lyrics and infusing its live shows with a high-energy communal feel, Venice draws boisterous ovations and calls for encores wherever the band performs.

Their latest album is “Jacaranda.Street.”

Visit venicetheband.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Venice plays at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $24 to $44. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.