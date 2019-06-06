Double Daddy Duty

Pasadena offers two great ways to celebrate Father’s Day June 16

No kid really likes what’s known as a “Disney dad,” the kind of father who is distant most of the time but shows up occasionally to spoil his children with extravagant adventures like trips to Disneyland. With Father’s Day coming up June 16, there are three much more affordable ways to hang out with your kids while giving them genuine quality time to boot.

First off, one of Pasadena’s biggest annual events — the Pasadena Chalk Festival — takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, along with the Pasadena Car Show. Thousands of artists will take to the sidewalks of the Paseo Colorado and surrounding blocks to create an eye-popping array of artworks that draw tens of thousands of admirers, while the streets are filled with classic cars to boot. Admission to both is free.

Meanwhile, The Rose nightclub will put a special Father’s Day twist on its weekly Soulful Sunday Brunch, where a delicious brunch buffet is accompanied by live soulful music to shift the celebration into high gear. The band B.I.G. (Brothers Igniting a Groove) provides the entertainment, performing R&B, smooth jazz and old school funk, with a repertoire of over 100 songs and counting.

Admission is $29 for adults and $12 for children under 13 if you want the brunch and show, and just $15 general admission for those seeking to just enjoy the music. Call (888) 645-5006 or viit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.

Healthy Honor

New ChapCare clinic named in tribute to LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

ChapCare clinics has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Kathryn Barger Health Center, located at 1595 N. Lake Ave. The health center was made possible in part by generous funding provided by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District. Additional funding was provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The new 4,500 square foot Kathryn Barger Health Center has 13 medical exam rooms (an increase of eight), and four behavioral health counseling rooms (including one group room). The new facility is located just a few blocks away from ChapCare’s Lake Health Center, and will absorb the patients from the current facility. At full capacity, ChapCare expects to be able to serve 3,800 unduplicated patients at this new health center, an increase of over 1,500 from its current Lake Health Center site.

The Kathryn Barger Health Center is a comprehensive health care facility. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. ChapCare provides low- or no-cost health services (Medi-Cal and Medicare) and accepts many Covered California and private insurance plans. Call (626) 398-6300.

Timeless Creativity

Contemporary Crafts Market

returns to Pasadena Convention Center June 7-9

Local arts and crafts fans will have the chance to browse and shop to their heart’s content this weekend as the Contemporary Crafts Market (CCM) returns to the Pasadena Convention Center Friday through Sunday, June 7-9. The market offers the chance to meet today’s modern masters, acclaimed artisans, and shop for all things handcrafted: fine furnishings, textiles, ceramics, jewelry, blown glass and more.

The three-day public, juried event will enable attendees to meet acclaimed artisans and discover the skill and timeless traditions infused into every item of functional, decorative and wearable art that is one-of-a-kind and made by hand.

The Contemporary Crafts Market takes place from 10 am to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. at the Pasadena Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $8 at the door. n