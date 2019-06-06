TRUE CRIME

Peter Houlahan discusses and signs “Norco 80: The True Story of the Most Spectacular Bank Robbery in American History” at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, June 6 at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

JURIED ART

Art on Palm, a juried art show and sale, features works in a wide range of media, including ceramics, glass, leather, metals, mixed media, textiles, photography and wood from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Loma Alta Park, 579 W. Palm St., Altadena. Proceeds benefit Sierra Madre’s Creative Arts Group. Admission is free. Visit artonpalm.com.

DAD GIFT

Families can create a special gift for Dad in honor of Father’s Day, with all materials provided, starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Pasadena Public Library Villa Parke Branch, 363 E. Villa St. Pasadena. Call (626) 744-6510 to sign up and visit pasadenapubliclibrary.net.

STATE HISTORY

The Pasadena A Book Club of California discussion features Artist Pat Hunter and author Janice Stevens discussing “Remembering the California Missions” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena. Free and open to the public. Call (415) 781-7532 or visit bccbooks.org.