In 2017, the Americana roots band Ike’s Creek, playing Sunday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, was founded by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Korey Simeone.

Simeone had traveled from his home state of Idaho to Austin, Texas in 1997 and toured internationally with various bluegrass acts before eventually settling in Los Angeles.

There he hooked up with guitarist and mandolin player Thomas Moose and Cori Cable Kidder on vocals, and in a fairly short time Ike’s Creek had taken the Americana scene by storm, combining top-shelf songwriting, bluesy vocals and virtuoso instrumental skills.

Their rocket-like rise was highlighted in 2018 by capturing No. 1 honors in the band category at the prestigious Topanga Banjo Fiddle Contest.

Ike’s Creek has a voluminous repertoire of original songs. Their debut album is “Up, Rising.”

Visit ikescreek.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.