The Jumpin’ Joz Band will be doing the musical honors this weekend at the Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association’s Saturday Swing Dance

Founded by Rick “Joz” Joswick, the band boasts a repertoire that combines swing, jump, jazz and early R&B, in the vein of Count Basie, Louie Prima, Benny Goodman, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and other greats.

Having performed at top venues around Southern California, including the Derby, Disneyland, the Avalon Ballroom and Rusty’s Rhythm Club, the band offers a high-energy live show, with members decked out in vintage attire.

Drummer, singer and arranger Joswick keeps the beat in the style of drummer Gene Krupa, and, being a swing dancer and teacher he knows what it takes to keep feet moving.

Visit facebook.com/jumpinjozband.

A free dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m., following by dancing at 8 p.m. Saturday night at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, at Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $20. Call (626) 799-5689 or visit pasadenaballroomdance.com.