THURSDAY 6/13/19

Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden, 270 Arlington Drive, Pasadena, presents author Lisa See discussing her new novel “The Island of Sea Women” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in a fundraiser to maintain the garden. Tickets are $50 for two people or $40 for members. Wine and appetizers are included. Call (626) 399-1721 or visit japanesegardenpasadena.com.

FRIDAY 6/14/19

Bitchface Comedy Night at Jones Coffee Roasters, 693 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, hosted by Rachel Mac and Amy Silverberg, features Guy Branum, Ginny Hogan, Kenny DeForest, Allie Amrien and Troy Walker. Live music by S. Chaparral starts at 8:15 p.m. and comedy starts at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5. Beer, wine and pizza are available for purchase. Visit facebook.com/groups/bfacecomedy

SATURDAY 6/15/19

The annual Pasadena POPS Live at the Arboretum concert features country star Dwight Yoakam, with opening act Desure. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Tickets are $15 to $55. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 6/16/19

MUSE/IQUE presents “Swinging/Stars,” in a program celebrating the cosmos and its inspiration for those creating music down through history. The concert ranges from works by Debussy and Bach to David Bowie and Chuck Berry. Mingling starts at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m. at Caltech’s Milliken Pond, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $70. Call (626) 539-7085 or visit muse-ique.com.

MONDAY 6/17/19

Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, presents its Off the Page series of staged play readings, featuring “Book of Days” by Lanford Wilson, the story of a violent death in a small Missouri town, forcing residents to reconsider the truths they thought they knew. It starts at 7 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

TUESDAY 6/18/19

Descanso Gardens’ annual World Rhythms world music series launches with Mariachi Divas from 6 to 7 p.m. at 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, included in Descanso admission of $9 general admission, $6 for students and seniors, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for those 4 and younger. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.

WEDNESDAY 6/19/19

June Wine Wednesdays at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, features wine flights hosted by Sage Vegan Bistro & Brewery through June 26. Guests can enjoy live music in the courtyard starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s event features Prosecco cocktails, mimosas, Bellini’s and spritzers for $6 per glass. Live music is by HodgepodgeLA. The music is free. Check in at the courtyard bar by 6:15 p.m. for tickets. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

THURSDAY 6/20/19

The Blue Guitar, Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents Spanish guitar master Twanguero at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 general admission, $20 for table seating. Visit blueguitar.club.