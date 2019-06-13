Pasadena officials will lay out the red carpet for the mayor of Pasadena’s first African sister city next week.

Mayor Alioune Ndoye and dignitaries of Dakar-Plateau in the Republic of Senegal will visit the Pasadena City Council at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, during the council’s meeting in City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave.

To commemorate the occasion, Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek is holding a reception for Ndoye and his delegation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, in the City Hall courtyard.

Councilman John Kennedy called Ndoye a man of integrity and a visionary.

“The city of Pasadena is overjoyed to welcome its first sister city on the continent of Africa where so many African Americans have historical roots,” Kennedy said.

Ndoye and other dignitaries, who will take part in discussions about commerce and business during their time in Pasadena, will also visit schools, museums, cultural centers, a historical church, Caltech, Tournament House and the Rose Bowl.

The Pasadena City Council unanimously approved the city’s first African city sister in August.

Dakar-Plateau, Senegal joins Ludwigshafen, Germany; Mishima, Japan; Järvenpää, Finland; Vanadzor, Armenia; and Xicheng District in Beijing, China as a Pasadena sister city.

Dakar-Plateau has a population of nearly 37,000. The city is less than two square miles and serves as the political, financial and commercial center of the country’s capital of greater Dakar.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower founded the Sister Cities Program to reach global peace and tolerance through a people-to-people concept of linking US cities with foreign communities around the world.

Currently, 1,060 US cities have sister city ties with more than 1,900 cities in 120 nations. Pasadena formalized its Sister Cities chapter in 1960.