Born Ted Grimes, blues man Teddy Lee Hooker, performing Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, adopted his last name in honor of the late blues great John Lee Hooker, who gave him his first guitar at age 5. John Lee Hooker, who also schooled him in the blues, was married to Teddy Lee’s older sister.

Starting at an early age, Hooker was surrounded by great blues artists, including B.B. King and Bobby Blue Bland, among others, and received influences from them all. Along the way, he developed a love for funk, R&B, jazz and rock.

Hooker began playing professionally at 14 and by 19 had moved to LA. Through various contacts, he was plugged into recording sessions where he made a name for himself. He then went on to tour worldwide with numerous big names, and also worked as a recording engineer.

Visit teddyleehooker.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. The San Pedro Slim Band, with Henry Carvajal, also performs. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.