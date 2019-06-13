FREE MUSIC

KCRW Summer Nights features the indie, alt-rock-influenced duo Girlpool starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. KCRW deejay Chris Douridas opens and closes the show. Free. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

MASTER’S INSIGHT

Free films screen at 1 p.m. on select Fridays at Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Friday’s film is “At Eternity’s Gate” (2018), starring Willem Dafoe, on the life of painter Vincent van Gogh during the time he lived in France. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

PACIFIC RIM FUN

Shoseian Whispering Pine Teahouse at Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale, presents a day of international music and martial arts, including Hawaiian hula and guitar performances, African djembe drumming, dancing, Brazilian music, Indian Bollywood dance, and other music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. Call (818) 548-2184 or visit shoseianteahouse.com.

GIANT LEAP

Charles Fishman discusses and signs “One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission that Flew Us to the Moon” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.