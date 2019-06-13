Enjoy some of the most popular sounds of the 1980s when Asia featuring John Payne visits The Rose in Pasadena Friday night.

Payne became the bassist and front man for the lauded band in 1992, at the request of keyboardist Geoff Downes, replacing bassist/vocalist John Wetton. With Payne at the helm, the band continued to tour extensively for the next 14 years. During that period, Asia released eight albums and several live recordings.

In 2006, Downes left the band to re-form the original band for its 25th anniversary tour. That same year, Payne and Asia members Downes, Wetton, Carl Palmer and Steve Howe contractually agreed that Payne would continue fronting the group that will be performing Friday, to be known as Asia featuring John Payne. Currently, no original Asia members perform with the band led by Payne.

Asia is known for its sweeping melodies and guitar-and-synthesizer-driven songs, including “Heat of the Moment,” “Sole Survivor,” “Only Time Will Tell” and numerous other hits of the era.

Visit johnpayneasia.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $34 to $54. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.