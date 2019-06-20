THURSDAY 6/2019

Descanso Gardens’ Music on the Main live jazz series, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, features piano-driven jazz by Yuko Mabuchi from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included in Descanso admission of $9 general admission, $6 for students and seniors, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for those 4 and younger. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.

FRIDAY 6/21/19

Catch a performance of “Dames at Sea,” the story of a Broadway showgirl whose songwriting sailor boyfriend persuades the captain of his ship to allow her canceled show to move on deck, at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, It starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $45. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

SATURDAY 6/22/19

The Pasadena POPS launches its Sierra Summer Concert Series at the Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, with music from the Great American Songbook. Michael Feinstein conducts. Guest vocal soloists are Kevin McKidd and Melissa Errico. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 6/23/19

Community beautification organization The Collaborative Eagle Rock Beautiful (CERB) hosts the Taste of Eagle Rock, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Hill Drive and Eagle Rock Boulevard, Eagle Rock, featuring food, beverages, including beer and wine, from various local establishments. Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for designated drivers, $15 for kids 6 to 12, free for those 5 and younger. Visit cerb.us/taste-of-eagle-rock.

MONDAY 6/24/19

A Maureen Choi Quartet concert features jazz violinist Maureen Choi performing music at the intersection of jazz and Spanish cultures, starting with a three-course dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. at Bacchus’ Kitchen (bacchuskitchen.com), 1384 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $85. Call (626) 594-6377 or visit maureenchoi.com for tickets.

TUESDAY 6/25/19

Dave Harvey Presents at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena features Americana sounds with Bill Berry, Austin Musick, Bliss Bowen and special guest, humorist and storyteller Dylan Brody at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.

WEDNESDAY 6/26/19

Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, stages the play “Good Boys,” by “Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, opening at 8 p.m. The intense drama is set in 1988 at a private prep school, involving a model student, a disturbing video tape and a privileged family facing difficult choices. It continues through July 21. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

THURSDAY 6/27/19

The Blue Guitar, at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena presents jazz by the Jon Mayer Trio at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $17 for table seating. Visit blueguitar.club.