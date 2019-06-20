John Hiatt, a multigenerational, multi-genre singer-songwriter and recording artist, visits Pasadena Saturday to perform an acoustic show at The Rose nightclub.

Stylistically, Hiatt’s covered a lot of bases during his 40-plus-year career, including delving into new wave, blues and country.

He adopted a blend of rock, country, blues and folk with his 1987 release, “Bring the Family.” Along the journey, Hiatt has garnered 11 Grammy nominations, plus a variety of other honors. His songs have been covered by artists including Bonnie Raitt, Ronnie Milsap, Iggy Pop, Three Dog Night and the Neville Brothers.

His most recent release is the 2018 “The Eclipse Sessions.”

Visit johnhiatt.com. — John Sollenberger

Doors open at 6 p.m., special guest David Luning starts at 8 p.m. and Hiatt performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $48 to $78. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.