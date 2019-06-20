State Sen. Anthony J. Portantino (D-Pasadena) announced last week that his requests for the 2019-2020 state budget have been approved.

Portantino asked for $3.5 million to help restore the Arroyo Seco Watershed Restoration Project from Proposition 68, and $40.7 million from Proposition 51 funds for Pasadena City College’s (PCC) Armen Sarafian Building.

In 2016, voters passed Proposition 51, which mandates the state to issue $9 billion in bonds to renovate and improve K-12 public schools and community colleges across California.

Portantino previously served on the PCC Measure P Bond Oversight Committee, which oversaw $150 million used to repair and upgrade buildings at the college.

“It was a pleasure to work with educators, city leaders and local activists to prioritize projects that will positively impact our community,” said Portantino in a prepared statement. “The Arroyo Seco is facing significant challenges due to the dam removal project and I was pleased that both South Pasadena and Pasadena want to help enhance this important regional watershed. Also, PCC continues to be the heart and soul of our community. Being in a position to lobby the chancellor, the Department of Finance and the Governor’s office on the importance of the Sarafian Building was very important. I am glad that these requests were successful,” said Portantino.

Portantino will also use $3.5 million in Parks, Environment and Water Bond funds to help restore the Arroyo Seco.

The Lower Arroyo Stream Restoration project was chosen by the Council of Arroyo Seco Agencies as the top project for funding in April.

“It is a benefit to have a senator who is familiar with and who appreciates the importance of the Arroyo Seco. Our organization is grateful once again that Portantino has stepped up on our behalf. I am looking forward to seeing how these resources are going to be allocated and am very optimistic that South Pasadena and Pasadena will cooperate with the activist community on the best utilization plan,” added Tim Brick, managing director, Arroyo Seco Foundation.