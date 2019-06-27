On the heels of an announcement by President Donald Trump that 2,000 undocumented immigrants would be rounded up in 10 cities, one of them Los Angeles, All Saints Church in Pasadena has promised sanctuary to those who fear deportation.

“All Saints Church condemns these raids and the actions of President Trump which authorized them,” said Rector Mike Kinman. “Any individuals or families who are targeted by ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] for deportation will be provided sanctuary in our sacred space.”

Pre-dawn raids and arrests were scheduled to take place this week, according to CNN, but on Sunday Trump tweeted that he was putting them off for two weeks while he worked with Democrats on immigration issues.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the illegal immigration removal process (deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the asylum and loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, deportations start,” the president said.

While All Saints does perform as a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, Pasadena is not a sanctuary city, a term which has no legal definition.

In 2017, the City Council unanimously passed an official resolution declaring that “The city of Pasadena will not enforce federal immigration laws and the city manager will ensure that all city policies are consistent with this declaration.”

According to CNN, ICE was also scheduled to make arrests in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, New York, and San Francisco.

After the news broke, some cities immediately fired back, saying they wouldn’t cooperate with the raids and warned residents to make sure they had functional locks on their doors. Residents are not required to open their doors to officials from ICE unless they have a warrant signed by a judge.

“This action by our government is the worst of fear-mongering and white supremacy,” Kinman wrote. “Beloved, productive and irreplaceable images of God, including many from our own Pasadena and All Saints community, once again have to fear that they will have their families torn apart, perhaps forever, which causes devastating harm to them and the communities of which they are a part. It is an unconscionable use of fear to continue to divide our nation for political purposes.”