Pasadena will once again celebrate Independence Day at the Rose Bowl with AmericaFest, the West Coast’s largest fireworks show.

The 93rd annual Americafest event, which will include live music, veterans’ tributes, motocross stunts and a massive fireworks display, starts at 7 p.m. in the stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive.

The show is among the oldest fireworks shows in LA County, and the Rose Bowl was recently recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as one of the best places in LA to watch fireworks.

“It’s exciting because this year’s Rose Bowl AmericaFest celebration will feature the largest fireworks display in the western United States,” said Darryl Dunn, Rose Bowl general manager. “This year will be the Southland’s biggest and most exciting musical pyrotechnic show as we celebrate our nation’s birthday.”

The event will honor the Disney remake of “The Lion King,” which hits theaters on July 19. Several Southland choirs will be on hand to sing songs from the film.

The new film blends live-action, state-of-the-art virtual-reality techniques and computer generated imagery to bring the iconic characters to life in a whole different way. Walt Disney Records’ highly acclaimed a cappella group DCappella joins the celebration. The award-winning USC a capella group Socal VoCals will also perform.

The show will also pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest moments in American history with a preview from “Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show,” an experience that takes visitors from countdown to launch of the giant Saturn V rocket to the moon.

In addition, TNT Freestyle Motocross returns to take to the air, performing gasp-inducing motorcycle stunts.

The stadium parking lot opens at noon, and the Family Fun Zone in Area H opens at 2 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. and the fireworks kick off at 9 p.m. Admission is $15 to $30, children under 5 are free. No charge for active military and three family members.

Visit rosebowlamericafest.com. Event parking is $50 per vehicle and $60 for preferred parking.