‘Dangerous and Insane’

City to vigorously enforce fireworks ban during holiday

City officials are reminding local residents that they plan to hold people responsible for possessing, selling and discharging fireworks, including land owners who allow fireworks to be set off on their property.

The city maintains a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for fireworks, and Pasadena police officers and firefighters are teaming up for special fireworks enforcement patrols before, during and after the Fourth of July holiday. Violators are subject to arrest, having their vehicles impounded, a $50,000 fine and serving up to one year in jail.

National Fire Protection Association statistics reveal that 90 percent of all fireworks-related injuries are caused by so-called “safe and sane” fireworks, which are also illegal in Pasadena.

“Safe and sane fireworks is a marketing term,” said city Public Information Office Lisa Derderian. “They’re dangerous and insane and can cause injuries. Don’t risk jail time, expensive fines, having your car impounded or other serious penalties by taking risks. Leave the fireworks to the professionals.”

Pasadena police and fire personnel will staff checkpoints around the Rose Bowl to search for and seize any fireworks. Parking enforcement officers will ensure that vehicles illegally parked in Pasadena’s hillside areas on July 4 are impounded.

Pink Police

LA County Police Chiefs’ Association kicks off Pink Patch Project for breast cancer awareness

The Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association (LACPCA) and public safety agencies across the nation have kicked off their 2019 Pink Patch Project. Pasadena Police Chief John Perez emceed the opening press conference Tuesday.

The Pink Patch Project is aims to increase public awareness about breast cancer and to raise funds for the fight against the disease. It is a collaborative effort between the LACPCA and over 390 public safety agencies throughout the United States, with the program centering on vibrant pink versions of the agency’s uniform patches.

Employees from the participating agencies will be wearing the pink patches on their uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. As part of this program, participating agencies are selling their commemorative pink patches to the community, along with T-shirts, challenge coins and other commemorative items.

For more information, visit pinkpatchproject.com.

Giddy Goodbye

South Pas Library Director Steve Fjeldsted retires with ‘End of the Beginning’ comedy night

The South Pasadena Public Library and the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library will present the “End of the Beginning” standup comedy show in the Community Room on Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. The “clean yet clever,” family-friendly event will transform the stately historic venue into a comedy club filled with laughter. Doors for the all-ages event will open at 6:30 p.m.

The show will conclude longtime Library Director Steve Fjeldsted’s last day on the job. A native of La Crescenta, Fjeldsted has been in charge of the library for the past 13 years. During his tenure, he turned its community room into a regular hotbed of artistic activity including music concerts, film screenings with artist Q&A sessions and dramatic performances.

“South Pasadena is a highly educated, arts and cultural oriented community with so much talent around here and such an audience to pull from,” says Fjeldsted. “We’re surrounded by these bigger cities and to get attention from people can cost a lot of money and effort, but a quick way to keep the library on people’s minds and attract people there is to do events and I like leaving on that with smiles and laughter.”

The Library Community Room is located at 1115 El Centro St. Refreshments will be served and no tickets or reservations are necessary. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seats are limited.