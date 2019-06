Giddyup, Crown City Slickers

Pasadena Museum of History celebrates city’s birthday with an afternoon of Wild West fun

Beauty & Brawn

As strong as they are majestic, Clydesdales have played a proud role in Pasadena history

Birds of a Different Feather

There once was a time when tourists could actually ride ostriches in South Pasadena

Riding High

Horses lend a sense of style and adventure to the annual Rose Parade

Racing Toward Tomorrow

In spite of its recent troubles, history-drenched Santa Anita Park continues to evolve as a cultural hub