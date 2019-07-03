Cinema Under the Stars

Old Pasadena Summer Cinema series returns this weekend

One of Pasadena’s favorite annual summer traditions kicks off this weekend, as the Old Pasadena Summer Cinema series returns for another year of free outdoor movie screenings throughout the month of July in unique urban settings. The series offers a variety of audience-pleasing movie titles and genres in diverse locales throughout historic Old Pasadena.

Screenings take place each Friday and Saturday and are free and open to the public. Four outdoor screenings in historic Central Park include special free activities, free Paradis Ice Cream (while supplies last), and the chance to picnic in the picturesque setting prior to each film. Attendees are asked to bring their own low chairs and blankets for seating. Films begin at 8:30 p.m. with pre-activities starting at 6:30 p.m.

The One Colorado courtyard will also host screenings, with films projected in the charming courtyard. Many One Colorado businesses get in on the fun, offering meal discounts, popcorn, pop-up bars, and more. Seating is provided at One Colorado, but early arrivals are encouraged. Visit oldpasadena.org.

The film schedule is as follows:

8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday: “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” at One Colorado

8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday: “Captain America: Civil War” at One Colorado

6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday: “Babe” at Central Park

8:30 to 10:15 p.m. July 12: “Clueless” at One Colorado

6:30 to 10 p.m. July 13: “The Lego Movie” at Central Park

8:30 to 10 p.m. July 13: “Monsters, Inc.” at One Colorado

8:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 19: “Enchanted” at One Colorado

6:30 to 10 p.m. July 20: “Singles” at Central Park

8:30 to 10 p.m. July 20: “Coco” at One Colorado

8:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 26: “Ocean’s 8” at One Colorado

6:30 to 10 p.m. July 27: “Zootopia” at Central Park

8:30 to 10 p.m. July 27: “Nacho Libre” at One Colorado

A Junior League Senior Official

Sara Hatch named the next president of the Junior League of Pasadena

The Junior League of Pasadena, Inc. (JLP) has announced that Sara Hatch has been named 2019-2020 president of the local 93-year-old women’s volunteer and leadership organization, which has more than 500 active and sustaining members in the San Gabriel Valley area.

Founded in 1926, the Junior League of Pasadena is a nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective leadership of trained volunteers. Past projects have included Kidspace Museum and the Pasadena Senior Center.

Hatch is beginning her fifth active year of membership with the Junior League of Pasadena, having served on the New Member Committee and such leadership roles as marketing chair, operations director, and president-elect. She has also volunteered with KEY Club and Kiwanis. Hatch moved to Pasadena 14 years ago to pursue her dream job, which she now holds as a mission design and navigation engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“I’m looking forward to all the collaborations we have planned this year, especially with other women’s and women-led organizations as we celebrate the centennial of the passing of the 19th Amendment,” said Hatch. “It’s so inspiring to look back at the 93 years of history and accomplishments and know that our amazing members are working hard to lay the groundwork for improving our community for decades to come.”

Hatch has been a part of JLP’s facilitation of debuting PasadenaHelp.org, a database of community services available to the people of Greater Pasadena.