Take a little country, then add a dash of soul and you have Mike Mann & Cowboy Soul, performing Sunday at The Rose.

Mann, lead vocalist, guitarist, harmonica player and songwriter, launched the group as Mike Mann & The Nightriders. The native of the Mississippi River city of Clinton, Iowa, now based in LA is one of the rare examples of a black cowboy music act. After changing the name to Mike Mann & Country Soul, the band picked up steam.

Early in life, he developed a love for harmonica and guitar, and also worked for some years as a radio personality at various places around the country. He learned about the cowboy connection to the black community after reading the book, “The Black West” by William Katz.

The band offers an innovative take on the divergent genres and makes it work.

Visit facebook.com/pg/mike-mann-cowboy-soul-108287089109.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $25. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.