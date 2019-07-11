Eternally Entertaining’

The Baseball Reliquary inducts the newest members of its Shrine of the Eternals Sunday

One of Pasadena’s most colorful annual events returns to the Pasadena Central Library on Sunday, when the Baseball Reliquary inducts its 21st class of luminaries to the Shrine of the Eternals. The reliquary is an alternative Baseball Hall of Fame overseen by longtime Pasadena resident Terry Cannon and honors colorful influential figures who might otherwise be overlooked by history.

This year’s class includes former Houston Astros star pitcher J. R. Richard, who was the first National League pitcher in history to throw 300 strikeouts in a season, and then repeated the feat the following year in addition to winning 74 games in just four seasons with the then-hapless team. He suffered a stroke in 1980, ending his career and beginning a downward slide into homelessness, from which he has since made a remarkable rebound.

Also included is Billy Beane, the maverick former general manager of the Oakland A’s who applied a unique set of statistics to create a world-champion team from highly improbable and inexpensive athletes in a method that was depicted in the book and movie “Moneyball.”

Finally, one of women’s softball’s greatest athletes, Lisa Fernandez, was elected in her 19th year on the ballot.

The ceremony, which features numerous humorous and historic surprises in addition to speeches from the inductees, takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Donald R. Wright Auditorium of the Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Admission is free. Call (626) 791-7647.

Movie Memories

Alex Film Society celebrates its 25-year history with first-ever fundraiser

The Alex Film Society has been screening classic films in Glendale’s historic Alex Theatre for the past 25 years is celebrating that landmark Saturday night with a n epic fundraiser called “Thanks for the Memories! Celebrating Film, People & Glendale History,” co-hosted by the Glendale Historical Society. The evening features a potpourri of live entertainment, Laurel and Hardy and Donald Duck film shorts, newsreels and movie star gossip.

There will also be a pre-show reception at the Alex Theatre’s courtyard no-host bar, featuring the jazz of the Kenton Youngstrom Trio playing the American Songbook. The main event will be hosted by Adam Felber, the host of NPR’s “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” and will also feature veteran silent film accompanist Cliff Retallick playing a classic organ.

The pre-show reception starts at 6 p.m. The main event is at 7:30 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $30. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org/events.

Fright Fest

Unbound Productions presents “First Stab III” staged readings July 20-21 at Pasadena Central Library

Unbound Productions is known for its Halloween Wicked Lit series of short plays based on the works of classic horror writers such as Edgar Allen Poe and H.P. Lovecraft. They’ll be providing a weekend of free bonus performances on July 20-21 when they present “First Stab III,” comprised of staged readings of four plays adapted from classic literature.

The script-in-hand readings will include “Jack O’ The Lanterns” adapted by Susannah Myrvold from the traditional folktale and directed by Shaina Rosenthal, and Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s “Hell Screen” performed back-to-back at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Meanwhile, “The Bell,” adapted from Mark Twain’s “The Thumbprint and What Became of It” by Angie Hobin, and directed by Allison Bergman, and Paul Millet’s adaptation of Johann Ludwig Tieck’s “Wake Not the Dead,” directed by McKerrin Kelly, will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

“First Stab III” will be performed at the Donald R. Wright Auditorium inside the Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Visit unboundproductions.org.