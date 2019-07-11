“Motor City Madman” Ted Nugent delivers his guitar-shredding insanity July 19 at The Rose.

Nugent boasts a long career, having come to fame in the late 1960s with the Amboy Dukes, with the psychedelic hit “Journey to the Center of the Mind.” He went on from there to produce albums with songs including “Stranglehold,” “Cat Scratch Fever,” and was part of the super group Damn Yankees, which hit with the song “High Enough.”

Nugent has been critically heralded as one of the top six-string slingers in the country. His shows verge on spectacle. He once shot an arrow from the stage into an old guitar during a concert, highlighting his well-known penchant for hunting wild game. Of course, the man has not been without controversy. His high-profile allegiance to the Second Amendment, his more recent support for Donald Trump and his long-standing place on the NRA Board of Directors has put him in the crosshairs of rancorous debate nationwide.

But love him or hate him, he is nonetheless one of the most powerhouse rock guitarists of the past 50 years.

Visit tednugent.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Nugent plays at 9 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $58 to $98. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.