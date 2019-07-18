THURSDAY 7/18/19

Descanso Gardens Music on the Main, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, presents Molly Miller with jazz and pop originals and indie pop from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included in Descanso admission of $9 general admission, $6 for students and seniors, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for those 4 and younger. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.

FRIDAY 7/19/19

Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, presents the exhibition, “Air Land Sea,” a lithographic suite by William Crutchfield, offering a rare look at the work created by Crutchfield and printed at the Tamarind Lithographic Workshop in 1970. It features trains, ships and airplanes, all portrayed as overbuilt and fantastical models of modernity. It goes on view Friday, continuing through Nov. 4. Call (626) 449-6840 or visit nortonsimon.org.

SATURDAY 7/20/19

Wicked Lit Staged Readings, Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, features works adapted from classic literature at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Selections include “Jack O’ the Lantern,” “Hell Screen” “The Bell,” and “Wake Not the Dead.” Free, but visit unboundproductions.org to RSVP.

SUNDAY 7/21/19

Pasadena Scottish Pipes and Drums, the 2018 World Pipe Band Championship-winning Scottish pipe and drum band, performs favorite Scottish tunes from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at PCC’s Westerbeck Recital Hall, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $25 general admission, $10 for children 5 to 12, free for children younger than 3. Visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4262632 for tickets, and visit pasadenascots.com for information.

MONDAY 7/22/19

Altadena Historical Society presents a program on “Owen Brown: Altadena’s First Celebrity,” recounting the histories of Owen and his brother Jason, sons of abolitionist John Brown, who participated in the raid on the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia in 1859. The two found their way to Pasadena and received a rock-star welcome. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Altadena Community Center, 730 E. Altadena Drive, Altadena. Free. Call (626) 797-8016 or visit altadenahistoricalsociety.org

TUESDAY 7/23/19

J.C. Hyke’s Songwriter Serenade features Janet Croteau, Tyler Alexis, Joan Enguita and Pat Quinn at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. No cover. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 7/24/19

One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena, and Sushi Roku present July Wine Wednesdays. Wednesday features a sake seminar and tasting, starting at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15. Guests receive a ticket redeemable at the restaurant for $15 off a bottle of sake for their dinner. Live music is by Jessica Childress. The music is free. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

THURSDAY 7/25/19

Music on the Green at The Alhambra, 1000 S. Fremont Ave., Alhambra, presents reggae with Desmond Bedlow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free. Call (626) 300-5000 or visit thealhambra.net.