Modifications to the city’s tenant protection ordinance (TPO), designed to provide greater protections for local renters facing eviction, went into effect late last week, according to a statement issued by city officials.

The ordinance, which was adopted in 2004 and amended in 2017, requires landlords to provide relocation benefits to qualified tenants facing eviction.

“This is important to those Pasadena renters who are feeling vulnerable to eviction,” said city Housing Director William Huang. “It doesn’t necessarily keep folks in their apartments, but it provides those who are eligible a reasonable relocation payment.”

Under the modifications, the ordinance now covers tenants if they are evicted 18 months after the property changes owners.

Pasadena rents are among the highest in the state, with some one-bedroom apartments renting at nearly $3,000 a month.

State laws allow landlords to raise rents as much as they want. In some situations, landlords have raised the rent by hundreds of dollars. Local housing advocates, including the Pasadena Tenant Justice Coalition, have been pushing for rent control, but so far the City Council has had no public discussions on the issue.

The ordinance also requires landlords to pay relocation benefits to displaced tenants if the building is demolished, converted to condominiums, or permanently removed from the rental market.

Tenants evicted so landlords or their family members can take occupancy of the unit are also eligible for relocation fees, as are tenants forced to move under orders by the government to vacate and tenants evicted from housing owned by educational institutions under certain situations.

Multifamily rental properties with two or more units on a single parcel are subject to the ordinance. Single-family homes and condominium units are exempt.

To be eligible for relocation benefits, tenants must be in good standing, with incomes not exceeding 140 percent of the Los Angeles County area median income.