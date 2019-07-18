Pasadena police have arrested five people on suspicion of stealing $24,000 from a recovering alcoholic and cancer patient after allegedly getting him intoxicated.

Carolyn Shields, 61, was arrested on July 10 at her East Holly Street apartment in Pasadena after police officers serving a search warrant found evidence allegedly linking her to fraudulent online purchases made with the victim’s credit card. Shields was being held on $50,000 bail, according to police spokesman Lt. Jason Clawson.

Arrested June 26 on suspicion of elder financial abuse and grand theft were Billy Burton, 63, Griselda “Gracie” Patterson, 48, and her daughter Adriana Patterson, 22, all of Los Angeles. Antwan Havard, 25 and also of Los Angeles, was also arrested on suspicion of elder financial abuse and grand theft.

The group allegedly stole more than $24,000 from a 73-year-old victim over a more than three-month period. The victim’s name was being withheld by police.

Authorities say the group also unsuccessfully attempted to bilk the unidentified man out of an additional $54,000.

“The Pasadena Police Department takes seriously any and all allegations of elder financial abuse,” said Detective Victor Cass in a prepared statement. Cass led the investigation and the arrest of the five suspects.

“These kinds of crimes target our community’s most trusting and vulnerable senior population,” Cass said.

Burton and the elder Patterson remain in custody in Los Angeles County Jail on $70,000 and $50,000 bail, respectively. Adriana Patterson and Havard have posted bail. Those four individuals are due in Pasadena Superior Court on Aug. 8. A court date for Shields was not immediately available.

Police say Burton, Havard and the Pattersons would consume alcohol with the victim until he was intoxicated. The suspects would then walk him into his banks and convince tellers to remove large amounts of cash or issue cashier’s checks on his behalf. They then allegedly used the victim’s credit card to make online purchases and rent motel rooms.

The suspects were arrested after Cass received a call from the Pasadena Federal Credit Union, where the transactions occurred.

After reviewing surveillance video, online purchase receipts, bank records and interviewing witnesses, Cass notified the credit union to contact him when the suspects returned.

According to police, all but Shields have confessed.