High-profile attorney Christopher Darden claims that he can no longer defend a man accused of bilking the city of Pasadena out of millions of dollars because checks written by his wife are not clearing.

Darden represented Danny Ray Wooten during his criminal trial after Wooten was accused of embezzling $6.4 million from city coffers over 11 years. Wooten was sentenced to 14 years in prison in November. Tyrone Collins, a local electrical contractor who was sentenced to 11 years, was ordered to pay $900,000, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Darden, a former deputy district attorney, was one of the key figures in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1994 and 1995.

“I received checks that were returned insufficient funds,” Darden wrote to the court. “Mrs. Wooten has ignored prior correspondence from counsel, but has appeared in this court and attempted to represent herself. There is a large outstanding balance with my office.”

The City Council discussed a civil lawsuit against Wooten and his wife, LaVenta, during Monday’s closed-session meeting. The two sides are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7 for a status conference.

Last November, a jury found Wooten guilty of 53 counts that included embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds. Collins was convicted of all 20 counts against him for those types of crimes.

The city was only able to connect Wooten and Collins to $4.6 million of the missing $6.4 million taken in the embezzlement.

Wooten worked in the Public Works Department, which was in charge of placing underground all of the city’s utilities. Between 2004 and 2014, Wooten created false invoices in the Public Works Department, which was in charge of placing underground wiring for all of the city’s utilities.

Invoices were filed for work done by Collins Electric and money was given to Collins. In many cases the invoices claimed work was performed at addresses that do not exist.

Wooten was able to authorize the payments from an underground utilities fund account. By doing this over time, prosecutors said Wooten embezzled $6.4 million through that account.

City employees signed off on the invoices and returned them to Wooten instead of turning them in themselves.

After getting the appropriate signatures, Wooten would then add extra numbers to the invoices.

According to prosecutors, Wooten who is a minister, created fake bank accounts for two churches, but he was the only person listed on those accounts, according to LA County Deputy District Attorney Bjorn Dodd, who prosecuted the case.

Dodd said Wooten gave some of the stolen funds to Collins.

In the end, city insurers restored $5.4 million, $1 million less than an audit revealed was missing.