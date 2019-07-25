The 2014 Adelaide Roots and Blues Association winners for Most Outstanding New Act, Kings & Associates has earned a place as one of the most unique advocates for new blues in Australia.

On the heels of the win, the band, which will be performing at Arcadia Blues Club Saturday night, quickly became a fixture on the Australian festival scene. In addition, they’ve performed at top venues around the continent.

The group also won the 2018 Australian Blues Music Awards for Best Band, Best New Talent and Best Producer. Their debut album, “Red Dress” was critically hailed, with their latest release, “Tales of a Rich Girl,” quickly gaining the No. 1 spot on the Australian blues and roots music charts.

The band is currently on a US tour.

Visit kingsandassociatesmusic.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.