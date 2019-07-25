The Moontones, a seven-piece band of all-star players set to perform Saturday at the latest Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association event, hail from around the globe.

Besides music, some players have histories in musical and dramatic theater that put them at the top of the musical crop.

The show will be a trip back in time to the 1950s with the Moontones’ repertoire. Guests can expect to hear swinging dance tunes laced with jump blues, rhythm and blues and jive.

The band’s name fits neatly with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Visit themoontones.com.

A free swing dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. and dancing starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association event in Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. No dance experience is necessary, and guests don’t need partners. Admission is $20 at the door. Call (626) 799-5689 or visit pasadenaballroomdance.com.