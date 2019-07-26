THURSDAY 7/25/19

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, presents the season’s final Music on the Main performance featuring Afro-Cuban violinist Dayren Santamaria performing high-energy Latin and Cuban music from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included in Descanso admission of $9 general admission, $6 for students and seniors, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for those 4 and younger. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.

FRIDAY 7/26/19

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, presents its free resident artist play-reading festival inVision. It opens with happy hour at 6:30 p.m. Friday followed by staged readings at 8 p.m. It continues with readings from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit anoisewithin.org for the full schedule.

SATURDAY 7/27/19

Eat|See|Hear Film Series, Pasadena City Hall Centennial Square, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, features “Home Alone” from 5 to 10:30 p.m. It includes food trucks and live music by Dylan Dunlap. Tickets are $8 to $21. Visit eatseehear.com for tickets and information.

SUNDAY 7/28/19

California Philharmonic Orchestra performs the concert, “Space: A Giant Leap,” featuring music from such hit productions as “Apollo 13,” “Star Wars” and “Star Trek,” plus “Mars and Jupiter” by Gustav Holst and Mahler’s “Symphony No. 1, Titan.” A pre-concert talk with Maestro Victor Vener starts at 1 p.m. and the concert starts at 2 p.m. at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. Tickets are $37.50 to $140. Call (323) 850-2000 or visit calphil.com.

MONDAY 7/29/19

Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, presents its free Off the Page play reading series with “Permanent Collection” at 7 p.m. It’s the story of Sterling North, the new black director of the Morrison Foundation, who precipitates controversy when he insists the foundation’s museum display its stored artworks of African origin more prominently and in greater quantity. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

TUESDAY 7/30/19

Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena, and David Harvey Presents feature Jimmy Yessian of the Tall Men Group, Craig Lincoln of Sabrina and Greg and SongNet Director and musician Jimi Yamagishi, with special guest Dylan Brody at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, cash only at the door. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.

WEDNESDAY 7/31/19

Sushi Roku hosts July Wine Wednesdays at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. Wednesday features wine and whiskey tastings at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15. Guests receive a ticket redeemable at the restaurant for $15 off a bottle of sake for their dinner. Live music is by Neon West. The music is free.

THURSDAY 8/1/19

The Blue Guitar, at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents jazz with the Brett Farkas Band at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $17 for table seating. Visit blueguitar.club for tickets and information.