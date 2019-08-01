Shine On, Harvest Moon

PCDA annual gala honors Rose Bowl Chief

Darryl Dunn

Tickets went on sale this week for the 11th Annual Harvest Moon Gala & Art Auction at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, hosted by Professional Child Development Associates (PCDA), a Pasadena-based charity serving children with developmental disabilities.

This year’s fundraiser honors Darryl Dunn, CEO and general manager of the Rose Bowl, for his charitable works, which include the formation of two nonprofits, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation to provide support for the stadium, and First Tee of Pasadena to help Brookside Golf Course. Dunn will receive PCDA’s Community Service Award.

Also being honored at the Nov. 10 event are PCDA founders Diane Cullinane, MD, and Mimi Winer, RN, MS, who will receive the organization’s Greenspan Humanitarian Award, presented to professionals who have made a significant impact supporting children with autism using the therapeutic approach developed by Dr. Stanley Greenspan that is employed in all programs at PCDA.

Accepting this year’s Achievement Award is Amanda Arellano, a confident, enthusiastic teen who is a longtime member of the PCDA family. Since beginning her PCDA care journey in 2008, Arellano has participated in such programs as the Young Actors Squad, the NoteAbles choir and the Teen Club/Teen Buddies program.

Individual tickets to the Harvest Moon Gala are $250, with a range of sponsorship levels beginning at $2,500. Tickets went on sale today, Aug. 1. Sponsorship packages and program ads are also available for purchase. Proceeds from the event will benefit PCDA.

For more information, visit pcdaHM2019.givesmart.com.

To learn more about PCDA, visit pcdateam.org.

The Low Cost of Education

Friends of the Sierra Madre Library host back-to-school book sale

The Friends of the Sierra Madre Library will host its annual Back-to-School sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Featured in the library basement will be many reference materials, study aids, and student materials. There will also be new and nearly new fiction and nonfiction, including the complete set of the “Miss Dimity” mystery books. Also, look for their collection of large-format books on art, cooking, sports, history and contemporary culture on the table in the basement.

In the parking lot there will a large collection of teacher materials and references.

Event merchandise, all of which is in great condition, will also feature graphic organizers, material on hands-on activities for teaching literary elements and grade-level specific materials.

Also in the parking lot will be a selection of $1 books in the library’s Bargain Boxes. These are newly chosen since the last sale. Children’s and teen books are priced from 25 cents to $1 and small paperbacks are the always low price of 25 cents or five for $1. More bargains can be found on Saturday at the $5 Bag Sale in the parking lot.

This sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Madre Public Library. All proceeds will be used to support programs, services and acquisitions for the library.

Come early for the best selection and to talk books with knowledgeable cashiers and other book-lovers.

The sale will be behind the Sierra Madre Public Library, 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre.

