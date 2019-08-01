ELECT MAYOR AND CITY ATTORNEY

No system is perfect, but Glendale voters should demand a change by our elected officials. It is always about character and record, and not about ethnic background, race, gender, religion, etc., that matters and makes for a trustworthy elected or staff official.

It is hoped that Glendale voters will demand the council to place council districts (five or seven) and an elected mayor and elected city attorney, voted upon by all Glendale voters, on the March 2020 ballot. This could be a good start and direction for healing the wounds of fraudulent conduct by those in power.

Having small council districts would create a more representative and accountable form of government. Small districts would make it easier for council candidates to walk their districts and raise campaign money. The district council person would be closer to the needs of his or her constituents. Plus, having an elected mayor, voted by all Glendale voters, would make the mayor’s position more important than the present ceremonial mayor we have today. The elected mayor would vote on council issues, hold office for four years, unless re-elected, conduct all council meetings, and be the spokesperson for the city.

Presently, the city manager and City Council appoint the city attorney, who becomes responsible to the council first and then the voting electorate. Having an elected city attorney would make the city attorney responsible to the voting electorate first and not the City Council.

Having a strong elected mayor and elected city attorney would help the most to eliminate some of the shenanigans we have seen over the past two decades at City Hall.

~ MIKE MOHILL

GLENDALE

PEOPLE AND PETS

I think it is high time for legislation that would require landlords to allow pets. Since 1982 they have been required to allow children. It’s a double standard because children make more noise and cause more damage. I know from experience because I lived at an apartment complex that had noisy children. The resident manager’s grandson urinated in the parking lot in mid-daylight — right in front of his grandfather.

This is an excerpt from the American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) about whether or not to allow pets:

Reasons for Pets: Numbers of Pet Owners

If you’re not renting to pet owners, you’re missing out on a huge portion of the population. According to the APPA, or American Pet Products Association, Americans own 95.6 million cats and 83.3 million dogs. To put that in terms of households, 45.3 million households own at least one cat and 56.7 million households own at least one dog. If you don’t allow pets, you’re missing out on potential renters.

Reasons Against Pets: Pets Damage Property

The problem most landlords face when a tenant moves out is the cost of replacing and repairing items damaged by pets. This includes replacing carpets, fixing scratches on doors, chewed items, and general damage. This is indeed a potential problem, especially if the tenant has poorly behaved pets. A damage deposit should be able to mitigate those issues.

This reason is very weak. That’s what a deposit is for! Any damage caused by pets gets figured into the deposit.

Landlord’s Liability

In some circumstances, landlords have been held liable for aggressive or vicious dogs. For that reason, some landlords have restricted the breeds to what is outside of so-called “dangerous breeds” or even have limited size when it comes to pets. However, the landlord’s liability is limited. According to Nolo’s legal encyclopedia, the landlord can only be held responsible if the landlord knew the dog was vicious and did not have the dog removed, or the landlord cared for or kept the dog.

If you’re concerned about the potential dog’s behavior, you could insist that the owner produce a record of the dog’s Canine Good Citizen® title that is awarded by the American Kennel Club, or AKC. This title is offered to all breeds and mixed breeds by the AKC and demonstrates the dog’s ability to behave correctly in a variety of different circumstances. This does not explain why landlords don’t allow cats. In fact, there is a dog that doesn’t even live here. He lives with people who are homeowners and he frequently gets out.

~ MIKE JOHANSEN

VIA EMAIL

