Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) will discuss white supremacy from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena.

“I will be joining clergy and leaders from diverse faith groups in our community to discuss how we can work together to combat bigotry and discrimination, and ensure our country continues to be one that promotes values of pluralism, acceptance, and freedom for all,” Schiff said in a prepared statement.

The event comes on the heels of several comments by President Donald Trump and a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival last Sunday that left three people dead and 12 people injured.

“Read Might is Right,” by Ragnar Redbeard, 19 year-old Santino William Legan, the shooter, posted on his Instagram page.

The book, published in the late 1800s, has been described as a white supremacist text that promotes anarchy, according to CNN.

In July, President Trump came under fire after he tweeted that four congresswomen of color should “go back to where they came from.”

Only one of the four freshman congresswomen, Ihlan Omar, is not from the United States.

Days after the tweet, Trump supporters chanted “Send her back,” at a campaign rally in North Carolina. The president later condemned the chant, and claimed he tried to stop it, but video showed he stood for nearly 15 seconds as the crowd chanted.

Sponsored by the Muslim Public Affairs Counsel, the Islamic Center of Southern California, IKAR and All Saints Church, the evening will include panel discussions with community and faith leaders in conversation with Schiff. Panelists include theologian Andre Henry, Omar Ricci, chairman of the Islamic Center of Southern California, Brooke Wirtschafter, director of community organizing at IKAR, Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council and Susan Russell, senior associate for communications at All Saints Church.

“I think this a crucial conversation that the community needs to have on race and the divisions in our country. Are we a pluralistic society or one that will go back to the days of segregation?” said Al-Marayati.